Another group of illegal immigrants arrive overnight in Eagle Pass
Published Yesterday

Signs of the spring surge as another group of illegal immigrants arrive overnight in Eagle Pass - about half of them from Venezuela. CBP encountered 335,000 Venezuelans in FY23, but only 834 were sent back due to a lack of a repatriation agreement.


https://x.com/GriffJenkins/status/1766074591632335120?s=20

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

