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"Forgive me This Wrong"
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0 view • September 16, 2021
In 2 corinthians 12 Paul apologizes for making tents and using funds from other churches to support himself during stay in with the church in Corinth. Why do you think he would apologize for that when people today tout it as being such a great thing?
It's because Jesus said we shouldn't work for money and Paul got sucked into the Corinthian church's games.
For more info: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
It's because Jesus said we shouldn't work for money and Paul got sucked into the Corinthian church's games.
For more info: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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