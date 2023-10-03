Create New Account
Ep. 27: Victor Davis Hanson
Son of the Republic
Published 15 hours ago

Donald Trump appeared in court today, but it wasn’t a legal proceeding.

It was a grotesque parody of the system our ancestors created.

Victor Davis Hanson explains.


Tucker On Xwitter | 2 October 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1708986264588791862

Keywords
corruptioncover-uppolice staterevolutiontucker carlsondonald trumpfraudbriberyelection interferencetyrannyidiocracyracketeeringwitch huntabuse of powertotalitarianismweaponizationmob ruleblackmaillawfareprotection racketpolitical persecutionvictor davis hansontwo-tiered justicepoliticization

