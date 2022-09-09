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Massage Therapist: "The Shedding is 100% REAL!" Gets Sick, Hospitalized from Vaxed Clients
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486 views • September 09, 2022

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine


September 8, 2022


Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna first goes over hottest headlines of the day, joined by Australian's Reclaim The Line Founder Christian Mack Some of the hottest headlines include a 6-Foot long blood clot getting removed from a High School football player's body!


Then DeAnna is joined by a Massage Therapist Nicole Nogrady, who shares shocking details of how she knows the vaccine shedding is 100% real, and what has happened to her body as a result of massaging vaccinated clients. Watch and share her story to all your pro-vax friends!


DeAnna is then joined by Joshua Yoder, Founder of US Freedom Flyers, who shares what's been happening behind the scenes of the airline industry and to pilots who have taken the jab, and what's really behind all the cancelled flights.


Then be sure to subscribe to Red Voice Media Premium Content using code word DEANNA to subscribe for only $1, and watch her exclusive PREMIUM interview with a different Massage Therapist, who wishes to remain anonymous due to her small town and risk to her business. She reveals even more grisly experiences of the spike protein shedding, and a "strange, strong smell" she says emits from vaxxed patients. Subscribe to Red Voice Media Premium using promo code DEANNA to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Thursday at 6pm CT!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1j9io2-in-the-trenches-great-replacement-a-future-without-white-people.html


Keywords
healthnewsheadlinesvaxedvaxxedmedicineaustraliasickfootball playerhigh schoolhospitalizeddeanna lorraineclientsblood clotshots firedreclaim the linenicole nogradymassage therapist6 feet longshedding vaccinechristian mack
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy