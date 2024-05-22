Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 20-21
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«The AFU used the Atakams missile system and struck an oil depot in Sverdlovsk with cluster munitions, sounding at least four explosions. While extinguishing the fire, the AFU repeated drone strikes on firefighting crews and medics. Eight people were injured»
