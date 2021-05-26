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Telepathic Dog and Don Johnson 1975
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42 views • May 26, 2021
In the post-nuclear war America of 2024, Vic (Don Johnson) is an 18-year-old boy, born in and scavenging throughout the wasteland of the former southwestern United States. The film's storyline concerns a teenage boy (Vic) and his telepathic dog (Blood), who work together as a team in order to survive in the dangerous post-apocalyptic wasteland of the Southwestern United States.
"A Boy and His Dog" released March 15, 1975.
"A Boy and His Dog" released March 15, 1975.
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