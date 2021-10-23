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Toroczkai László 2021.10.23. harmadik részlet
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0 view • October 26, 2021
2021. október 23-án a Corvin közben
T.László beszéde III. rész
MZP az új hamis hazafi, a Globalisták bábuja, a megtévesztő trójai faló...az eurőpai egyesült államok új képviselője...
Karácsony Gergelyt végül ahogy elütötte a villamos... 🙂
A divat mostantól a nemzeti köntösbe öltöztetett GLOBALISTA!
A KORONAVÍRUS ÁTVERÉS, mint ESZKÖZ Klaus Scwab és TÁRSAINAK az Új Világrend BEVEZETÉSÉRE.
T.László beszéde III. rész
MZP az új hamis hazafi, a Globalisták bábuja, a megtévesztő trójai faló...az eurőpai egyesült államok új képviselője...
Karácsony Gergelyt végül ahogy elütötte a villamos... 🙂
A divat mostantól a nemzeti köntösbe öltöztetett GLOBALISTA!
A KORONAVÍRUS ÁTVERÉS, mint ESZKÖZ Klaus Scwab és TÁRSAINAK az Új Világrend BEVEZETÉSÉRE.
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