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Ep. 2138 Black Culture and Generational Poverty
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TomWoodsTV

Germinal G. Van immigrated to the United States from the Ivory Coast in 2010, and at age 32 he is the author of an astonishing 23 books. From this unique vantage point he explores in his new book the various problems facing the black community, the sources of those problems, and what might be done about them.

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bookwhitejewsunited statesbehaviorpovertyasianblack culturetomwoodstvgenerational povertygerminal g vanimmigratedivory coast
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