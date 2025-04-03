The Law of Freedom Presentation & Roundtable Hosted by Kris Nelson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I will be sharing a few videos I recently participated in on Kris Nelson's channel where he hosted a call-in section after he aired his 'Law of Freedom' presentation segments. I think I covered everything else in a brief intro I threw in there, but if not, let me know and subscribe to Kris's channel @Kris Nelson and keep up with his future uploads of the rest of his Law of Freedom series and other presentations.
His website: https://evolveconsciousness.org/
Brandon & I are part of the One Great Work Warriors:
https://taplink.cc/onegreatworkwarriors
Fred & everyone can be found on the https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Kris & I are actively part of the Europa Natural Law roundtables worth checking out too: https://www.youtube.com/@EuropaNaturalLaw
intro music: Make Believe - Musab ft. One Be Lo
PEACE