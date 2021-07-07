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Popular Actor Williams Uchemba Shares A Warning Message to Everyone What happens when you die.
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67 views • July 07, 2021
Original video is Here https://youtu.be/tGwL5NA7Moc
PLEASE WATCH THIS VIDEO IT MIGHT SAVE YOUR LIFE
If you watched this video to the end and you want to give your life to Christ or have a fresh start with God you can make this Preyer.
Dear Lord Jesus, I know that I am a sinner, and I ask for Your forgiveness. I believe You died for my sins and rose from the dead. I turn from my sins and invite You to come into my heart and life. Holy Spirit help me to live a life that is pleasing to God and cleans me from all unrighteousness. l want to trust and follow You as my Lord and Savior. Amen.
PLEASE WATCH THIS VIDEO IT MIGHT SAVE YOUR LIFE
If you watched this video to the end and you want to give your life to Christ or have a fresh start with God you can make this Preyer.
Dear Lord Jesus, I know that I am a sinner, and I ask for Your forgiveness. I believe You died for my sins and rose from the dead. I turn from my sins and invite You to come into my heart and life. Holy Spirit help me to live a life that is pleasing to God and cleans me from all unrighteousness. l want to trust and follow You as my Lord and Savior. Amen.
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