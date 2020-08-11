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Children Sharing Copies of the U.S. Constitution With Police at Hawaii State Capitol
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35 views • August 11, 2020
On August 7, 2020 dozens of people peaceably assembled at the Hawaii State Capitol to protest tyrant Ige's recent unconstitutional "emergency" orders. We support our police, and hope that they support their oath to the state and U.S. constitutions.
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