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Two Patriots from Arizona confronted the establishment Republicans (RINO’s)
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320 views • October 03, 2021
Two Patriots from Arizona, Daniel McCarthy & Steve Daniels, attended a luncheon on Friday, September 17th with the John Birch Society. This was exactly one week before the AZ audit results were revealed to the public.
They confronted the establishment Republicans (RINO’s) in the room for not standing up for the will of the people.
I would encourage you to watch the whole thing. We need more of this.
Subscribe and share 👉👇👇 @StormIsUponUsJM
They confronted the establishment Republicans (RINO’s) in the room for not standing up for the will of the people.
I would encourage you to watch the whole thing. We need more of this.
Subscribe and share 👉👇👇 @StormIsUponUsJM
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