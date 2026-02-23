Dr. Peter Ruckman was in the Mandatory Vocalization Club! (1950s-2000s) #blood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Breaker claims Dr. Peter Ruckman only taught the Sinner's Prayer later in life to "get on TV." This video proves that is a lie. From the 1950s to the 2000s, Dr. Ruckman consistently taught that you must "Call upon the name of the Lord" to be saved. Dr. Ruckman was a lifetime member of the Mandatory Vocalization Club.
