Dr. Peter Ruckman was in the Mandatory Vocalization Club! (1950s-2000s) #blood

Robert Breaker claims Dr. Peter Ruckman only taught the Sinner's Prayer later in life to "get on TV." This video proves that is a lie. From the 1950s to the 2000s, Dr. Ruckman consistently taught that you must "Call upon the name of the Lord" to be saved. Dr. Ruckman was a lifetime member of the Mandatory Vocalization Club.





For links of 1950s to 1990s, go to the original videos.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQXILPPdAWM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nlo_txH8Ptk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uuRFymzYPc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RuzOOqmlgiw