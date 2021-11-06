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How do you describe this massive ethics violation other than what it is— a return to pre-Nuremberg values?
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126 views • November 06, 2021
Description Clip from Rebel News':
How do you describe this massive ethics violation other than what it is — a return to pre-Nuremberg values? Where doctors did what politicians ordered them to do. Where deaths resulted. Sorry, you tell me — is there a single thing that has been done in the name of public health these past two years that that Nazi doctor Brandt would object to?
How do you describe this massive ethics violation other than what it is — a return to pre-Nuremberg values? Where doctors did what politicians ordered them to do. Where deaths resulted. Sorry, you tell me — is there a single thing that has been done in the name of public health these past two years that that Nazi doctor Brandt would object to?
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