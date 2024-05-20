Windows 11 Must Be Stopped - A Veteran PC Repair Shop Owner's Dire Warning - Jody Bruchon

PLEASE WATCH THE UPDATE VIDEO:
Windows 11 Must Be Stopped: THE SEQUEL - Jody Bruchon
The requirements for Windows 11 include UEFI, Secure Boot, and a Trusted Platform Module (TPM). This is how Microsoft will make every piece of computing hardware submit to their whims within the next decade. Do you own your computer or not?
Special thanks to @lottery248 for setting and timing out English language subtitles for this video!
No, I'm not a military veteran. In case you live under a rock, "veteran" can also mean "a person who is long experienced or practiced in an activity or capacity."
