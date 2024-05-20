Windows 11 Must Be Stopped - A Veteran PC Repair Shop Owner's Dire Warning - Jody Bruchon

PLEASE WATCH THE UPDATE VIDEO:





Windows 11 Must Be Stopped: THE SEQUEL - Jody Bruchon

https://youtu.be/vvaWrmS3Vg4





The requirements for Windows 11 include UEFI, Secure Boot, and a Trusted Platform Module (TPM). This is how Microsoft will make every piece of computing hardware submit to their whims within the next decade. Do you own your computer or not?





My video about Right to Repair is probably relevant to your interests:





• Here's What Louis Rossmann is Missing...

"You CHOSE to use Windows, you didn't HAVE to choose to use Windows so stop whining" response:

https://youtu.be/tSu83e5gRHA





"But You HAD A CHOICE And CHOSE To Use Windows (or macOS)" - Jody Bruchon

28c3: The coming war on general computation

https://youtu.be/HUEvRyemKSg





• Being Able to Hack Around Windows 11'...

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/eEY906hRoG4





The correct pronunciation of Linux: https://mirrors.edge.kernel.org/pub/l...

Yes, Microsoft does encrypt many hard drives by default: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/win...





Special thanks to @lottery248 for setting and timing out English language subtitles for this video!





No, I'm not a military veteran. In case you live under a rock, "veteran" can also mean "a person who is long experienced or practiced in an activity or capacity."





MY OTHER YOUTUBE CHANNELS

Jody Bruchon:

https://www.youtube.com/@JodyBruchon/videos;





/ jodybruchon

Gazing Cat Productions:





/ @gazingcatproductions

Jody Bruchon's Stock Footage and VHS Archive:

https://www.youtube.com/@gazingcatproductions/videos





/ @jodybruchonstockfootage





FOLLOW ME ON OTHER PLATFORMS

Telegram: https://t.me/Jody_Bruchon

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jody...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@JodyBruchon:b

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/JodyBruchon

YouTube:





/ jodybruchon

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jo...

Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/jodybruchon

Minds: https://www.minds.com/JodyBruchon/

Locals: https://jodybruchon.locals.com/





MY WEBSITES

Personal/programming site: https://www.jodybruchon.com/

Video production site: http://www.gazingcat.com/

Computer repair site: http://nctritech.com/

jdupes Duplicate File Finder: https://www.jdupes.com/





Shared from and subscribe to:

Jody Bruchon

https://www.youtube.com/@JodyBruchon/videos