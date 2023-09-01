FLASHBACK | Jeb Bush predicted a 'pandemic' four years before it happened.

Let's not forget that @JebBush predicted a 'pandemic' four years before it happened.
"The next President is gonna be confronted with an unforeseen challenge. That’s almost certain. It could be a pandemic [...] or an attack on our country."
The Bush family knows the agenda.
https://twitter.com/goddeketal/status/1697377704457228289?s=20
