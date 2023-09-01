Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FLASHBACK | Jeb Bush predicted a 'pandemic' four years before it happened.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2110 Subscribers
Shop now
113 views
Published 21 hours ago

Let's not forget that @JebBush predicted a 'pandemic' four years before it happened.


"The next President is gonna be confronted with an unforeseen challenge. That’s almost certain. It could be a pandemic [...] or an attack on our country."

The Bush family knows the agenda.


https://twitter.com/goddeketal/status/1697377704457228289?s=20

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket