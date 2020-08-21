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SA's Whites Worst Enemies: Jews & President Ramaphosa - Did a Black man convert to Judaism?
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25 views • August 21, 2020
About ten or so years ago, my best Jewish friend one day told me that "... a very important black man has converted to Judaism..." but he refused to tell me the black man's name. This topic came up more than once, and he repeated this. Each time I asked him for the black man's name but he refused to give it to me.
In this video, we look very closely at the extremely, uncomfortably close relationship between the President of South Africa and the Chief Rabbi of South Africa, the top Jew, in charge of the Jews.
We look at speeches given by both of them, and it becomes clear that these two are almost like "best friends". You will hear them talking about the Jewish Talmud appearing in the President's office for the first time. You will hear them talking, and even fawning over each other. They talk of knowing each other for a long time.
But Ramaphosa is a communist, and General Tienie Groenewald warned myself and many other whites about this black guy. I show video footage wherein he contradicts himself and he tells lies about white farmers and about land reform, which is really land seizure.
In this video, you'll see why I am convinced that Ramaphosa is one of the few blacks who converted to Judaism. He is also a firm communist and a billionaire in South African Rand terms.
The Jews and the Liberal Mass Media scum all fawn over Ramaphosa, but why is this black communist so incredibly close to the Jews? Is it because he is a crypto-Jew?
The Video of Ramaphosa speaking at the Jewish New Year in Cape Town, was posted on youtube on Sep 12, 2018
Source: https://www.sajbd.org/media/celebrating-mandelas-centenary-with-president-ramaphosa-1
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
In this video, we look very closely at the extremely, uncomfortably close relationship between the President of South Africa and the Chief Rabbi of South Africa, the top Jew, in charge of the Jews.
We look at speeches given by both of them, and it becomes clear that these two are almost like "best friends". You will hear them talking about the Jewish Talmud appearing in the President's office for the first time. You will hear them talking, and even fawning over each other. They talk of knowing each other for a long time.
But Ramaphosa is a communist, and General Tienie Groenewald warned myself and many other whites about this black guy. I show video footage wherein he contradicts himself and he tells lies about white farmers and about land reform, which is really land seizure.
In this video, you'll see why I am convinced that Ramaphosa is one of the few blacks who converted to Judaism. He is also a firm communist and a billionaire in South African Rand terms.
The Jews and the Liberal Mass Media scum all fawn over Ramaphosa, but why is this black communist so incredibly close to the Jews? Is it because he is a crypto-Jew?
The Video of Ramaphosa speaking at the Jewish New Year in Cape Town, was posted on youtube on Sep 12, 2018
Source: https://www.sajbd.org/media/celebrating-mandelas-centenary-with-president-ramaphosa-1
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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