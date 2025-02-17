BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Rise of Tyranny by Jonathan W. Emord
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
199 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
280 views • 2 months ago

"The Rise of Tyranny" by Jonathan W. Emord is a profound and critical examination of the erosion of the separation of powers in the United States, a principle cherished by the Founding Fathers and essential for safeguarding liberty. Emord traces the historical and philosophical roots of this principle, from Montesquieu's "Spirit of the Laws" to the writings of James Madison and Thomas Jefferson, who warned against the concentration of power. The book highlights how the Constitution was meticulously designed to prevent the emergence of tyranny through a system of checks and balances, with powers vested in three separate branches of government. However, Emord argues that this safeguard is crumbling. He points to the 1984 Chevron decision, which led to the federal courts deferring to administrative agencies, and the increasing delegation of law-making power from Congress to unelected bureaucrats, undermining democratic accountability and the Constitution's intended balance. The author also delves into the dangers of agency capture by regulated industries, exemplified by the FDA’s regulatory practices, which often prioritize industry interests over public health. Emord’s analysis culminates in a call for fundamental reforms to restore the separation of powers, prevent industry capture, and protect the public, emphasizing that the future of American democracy hinges on these reforms.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy