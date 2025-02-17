BrightLearn - The Rise of Tyranny by Jonathan W. Emord

"The Rise of Tyranny" by Jonathan W. Emord is a profound and critical examination of the erosion of the separation of powers in the United States, a principle cherished by the Founding Fathers and essential for safeguarding liberty. Emord traces the historical and philosophical roots of this principle, from Montesquieu's "Spirit of the Laws" to the writings of James Madison and Thomas Jefferson, who warned against the concentration of power. The book highlights how the Constitution was meticulously designed to prevent the emergence of tyranny through a system of checks and balances, with powers vested in three separate branches of government. However, Emord argues that this safeguard is crumbling. He points to the 1984 Chevron decision, which led to the federal courts deferring to administrative agencies, and the increasing delegation of law-making power from Congress to unelected bureaucrats, undermining democratic accountability and the Constitution's intended balance. The author also delves into the dangers of agency capture by regulated industries, exemplified by the FDA’s regulatory practices, which often prioritize industry interests over public health. Emord’s analysis culminates in a call for fundamental reforms to restore the separation of powers, prevent industry capture, and protect the public, emphasizing that the future of American democracy hinges on these reforms.





