BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System Analysis with Welcome the Eagle 88
Weaponized News
Weaponized News
89 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • April 28, 2022
Sam, Thomas and Albert discuss the COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, California State of Emergency and much more…
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Welcome the Eagle 88
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-Reports-Are-Being-Deleted-at-Staggering-Amounts!:5
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesEntireVAERSDeletedReportsDashboard/Home

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Alpha Omega Energy

https://twitter.com/AOECOINnews

aomegaenergy.com

+855 818 55 800 (Also Whatsapp)

Telegram: AlphaOmegaEnergy

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
Help the Weaponized News Pay Some Bills Donate
https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=SMJThaUrGts7xg3e2v_QRwXmPibJym12pzJPcjpi9xwKo1HAm0WlcJUal43SKOErssQYynjCc6t8DGoC
Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o Help the Weaponized News Pay Some Bills Donate
Keywords
analysisvaccinesystemvaerseventreportingadversecovid19welcome the eagle 88
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Tylenol Maker, Pharmacy Chains Ask U.S. Appeals Court to Reconsider Ruling Reviving Autism-Related Lawsuits

Tylenol Maker, Pharmacy Chains Ask U.S. Appeals Court to Reconsider Ruling Reviving Autism-Related Lawsuits

Morgan S. Verity
The 200-Year History of Vaccine Disasters That The Government Censors

The 200-Year History of Vaccine Disasters That The Government Censors

Morgan S. Verity
Study Shows What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Elderberry Tea

Study Shows What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Elderberry Tea

Iva Greene
UCLA Study Links Chlorpyrifos Exposure to More Than Doubled Parkinson&#8217;s Disease Risk

UCLA Study Links Chlorpyrifos Exposure to More Than Doubled Parkinson’s Disease Risk

Coco Somers
The tiniest molecule, the biggest promise: How molecular hydrogen is reshaping medicine

The tiniest molecule, the biggest promise: How molecular hydrogen is reshaping medicine

Willow Tohi
Moscow Doctors Call for Sepsis Awareness Ahead of World Sepsis Day

Moscow Doctors Call for Sepsis Awareness Ahead of World Sepsis Day

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy