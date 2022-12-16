Secretary of State MIKE POMPEO : A REPTILIAN ?...

The world is not what we thought. We have been living in the Matrix. That Red Pill is hard to swallow sometimes. Stay prayed up. Put on the armor of GOD. He promises to protect us. Psalm 91:1
Mirrored from Lioness of Yeshua channel YT. For more Reptilian Files visit her channel. Just don't watch before bedtime if you want a peaceful night's sleep.
