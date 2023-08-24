US High School Tennis Featuring: Joshua Zhao (Class 2024)

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.
Featured course:
Intuitive Tennis for Beginners
by Nikola Aracic
Learn more @ https://bit.ly/3E8j7RQ
On today's show we have a solid all around player from the Great White North and examine the concept of Intuitive tennis from one of the largest tennis instructional platforms on Earth in our coaches corner. Enjoy!
Video Credits:
College Tennis Recruitment Video - Joshua Zhao (Class 2024)
Joshua Zhao
@joshuazhao5529
https://www.youtube.com/@joshuazhao5529
Intuitive Tennis for Beginners
by Nikola Aracic
https://bit.ly/3E8j7RQ
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net.
http://www.ussportsradio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.