🎵Style Description: "The song opens with a long intro: dry electric guitar riff with a quirky, syncopated drum groove, subtle organ pads adding retro flavor, Verse 1 layers in upright bass and brushed snare, keeping a playful alt-country vibe, The chorus bursts in with punchier drums, crunchy rhythm guitar, and barroom piano stabs for comic emphasis, Verse 2 introduces honky-tonk slide guitar fills and handclaps, The bridge features a breakdown: drums drop out, leaving bass, banjo licks, group chant backing vocals, then builds back into the final chorus with big, ironically triumphant full-band energy [Verse 1] I still grow the food I planted last spring, It nourishes my body, and it fits my worldview. I still use the garden tools my grandpa used, If progress comes knockin', I stand resolute. [Chorus] I will always be true to the earth and the sky, Tomorrow or next year, I'll continue to thrive. The world may change around, but I'll keep my roots, Like an ancient oak tree, with deep, unyielding roots. [Verse 2] Don't move my plants, they're where they've always grown, I've nurtured them with love, and they've helped me outgrow. I won't use pesticides, I won't eat a lie, I'll tend to my home grown, with the sun above, high. [Chorus] I will always be true to the earth and the sky, Forever unchanged, as I watch the clouds pass by. If change is a tempest, I'll stand strong in the gale, I'm the human embodiment of the ancient stone age tale. [Bridge] They say, "adapt or fall," but I've got a trick: I'll adapt with nature, not with a corporate kick. If evolution knocks, I'll open the door, I'll evolve with the earth, I'll want to explore. [Long Solo] [Verse 3] Got the same garden plot as my grandma's old pic, And I keep my old ways - it's my life's rich tapestry. I eat the food I grow every day at dawn, And I know we'll never lose our way back to the corn. [Chorus] I will always be true to the earth and the sky, A monument to nature, ain't it a sigh? But when I finally crumble and turn into soil, Don't try to move me - I'm where my roots deploy. [Outro] Yep. I'll always grow. Rooted in my belief. Same soil, same hands, same earthy grace. If it's good enough for me, It's good enough for eternity. [Outro]