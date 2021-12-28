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God is not a condemner - He does not condemn believers in Christ
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31 views • December 28, 2021
Phi 2:13 For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of [his] good pleasure.
Rom 8:1 [There is] therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.
God loves you and does not condemn you. Trust in Him. God bless you.
To get saved simply believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and the completeness of His payment for all your sins when He died on the cross.
Romans 10:9-10,
John 3:16,
Ephesians 2:8-9,
Romans 3:21-22.
Rom 8:1 [There is] therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.
God loves you and does not condemn you. Trust in Him. God bless you.
To get saved simply believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and the completeness of His payment for all your sins when He died on the cross.
Romans 10:9-10,
John 3:16,
Ephesians 2:8-9,
Romans 3:21-22.
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