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Our Stolen Commonwealth interview with HealMe
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4 views • December 23, 2021
Rodney Culleton (Great Australia Party Leader) and legal researcher Neil Piccinin discuss a massive government fraud and how these frauds have changed the way we live. This is a powerful and important webinar.
The Commonwealth Constitution dictates that you are the “Supreme, Absolute, Uncontrollable Authority” in this country. As such, it is now high time to give the power back to the people of this great country and that is what “The Great Australian Party” is all about! - Rodney Culleton (GAP Leader)
www.OurCommonwealth.com.au
www.GreatAustralianParty.com.au
www.ConstitutionWatch.com.au
The Commonwealth Constitution dictates that you are the “Supreme, Absolute, Uncontrollable Authority” in this country. As such, it is now high time to give the power back to the people of this great country and that is what “The Great Australian Party” is all about! - Rodney Culleton (GAP Leader)
www.OurCommonwealth.com.au
www.GreatAustralianParty.com.au
www.ConstitutionWatch.com.au
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