I Survived Stalin — Then Built Poland’s Entire Agricultural Science System From Scratch

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From a tiny apartment with a newborn in 1948 to organizing Poland’s Central Agricultural Institute, becoming Extraordinary Professor, and receiving a Rockefeller Fellowship — this is the intense post-war chapter of our life.Watch how we rebuilt our careers under communism: Helena nearly lost her head when a plane window fell out mid-flight, I took our 9-year-old son on a risky transatlantic flight (while another SAS plane crashed that same day), visited family in Canada, and helped shape Polish agriculture during the Gomułka era.A story of relentless hard work, political intrigue, near-death moments, family life, and turning a destroyed country’s science into something respected worldwide.If you enjoyed the wartime survival parts, this peaceful but incredibly demanding era is just as gripping.Hashtags:#PostWWII #PolishHistory #ColdWarEra #AgriculturalScience #GomulkaPoland #RockefellerFellowship #TrueLifeStory #CommunistPoland #SurvivalToSuccess #PolishAcademy #WW2Aftermath #FamilyInWar #HistoricalJourney #RealHistory #HardWorkStory