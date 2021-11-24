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Cannabis Valuations Update
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20 views • November 24, 2021
The highest returning #cannabis sector is Biotech/Pharma which has an estimated 13% gain YTD.
The lowest returning sector is #Hemp with an approximate 45% loss YTD. Sector M&A activity is up sharply 2021 with 31 transactions YTD compared to only 1 in 2020, however, business fundamentals still lag, as #CBD sales in retail have not bounced back to pre-COVID levels.
#AgricultureTechnology is in consolidation mode as evidence by the $653M YTD M&A consideration targeted at the sector but the #stocks have been punished by the slowdown in cultivation impacting several western states including Nevada and California, leading to a 24% YTD loss.
The #Cultivation & Retail is still down by about 7% despite the sharp rally over the last two weeks.
Episode 825 The #TalkingHedge dives into Viridian Capital Advisors' report...
https://youtu.be/LlWcEcSxjsA
The lowest returning sector is #Hemp with an approximate 45% loss YTD. Sector M&A activity is up sharply 2021 with 31 transactions YTD compared to only 1 in 2020, however, business fundamentals still lag, as #CBD sales in retail have not bounced back to pre-COVID levels.
#AgricultureTechnology is in consolidation mode as evidence by the $653M YTD M&A consideration targeted at the sector but the #stocks have been punished by the slowdown in cultivation impacting several western states including Nevada and California, leading to a 24% YTD loss.
The #Cultivation & Retail is still down by about 7% despite the sharp rally over the last two weeks.
Episode 825 The #TalkingHedge dives into Viridian Capital Advisors' report...
https://youtu.be/LlWcEcSxjsA
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