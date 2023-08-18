BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gun Control & Controlled Substances - A Toxic Relationship
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2343 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • August 18, 2023

Does the Second Amendment preserve the rights of those who either currently, or in their past, have unlawfully used controlled substances? From Hunter Biden’s recent slap on the wrist from the DOJ, to the restrictions that still exist for medical marijuana card holders, it’s really important for Americans to be aware of their rights. There are so many questions. Can you exercise your God given right to keep and bear arms when you aren’t under the influence but may have access to controlled substances? And what about individuals who may have had a drug problem, but now those problems are a thing of the past? We’re going to make an effort to bring everyone up to date on this issue.

And our 2A For Today Modern MilitiaWOMAN spotlight, there was no pregnant pause when this courageous mother-to-be whipped out her firearm to defend her family in a parking garage in Little Rock, Arkansas. Two robbers showed up and began beating her husband, but she immediately knew what to do and executed her God given right with no hesitation. As a result, she managed to save not only her own life and the life of her unborn child, but also her husband and two daughters.

Welcome to 2A For Today, a program where we explore all things that protect, threaten, and violate the Second Amendment protected and God given rights of all Americans.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
gun rightsdrugs2nd amendmentself-defensesubstance abuse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy