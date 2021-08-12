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Fully Vaccinated Man Dies, Could Have Been Worse Apparently?
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442 views • August 12, 2021
These are the levels of clown world we are dealing with. The vaccine is not a vaccine and is in fact genocide. You get the injection and die and your family will be happy because at least you didn't suffer... Even though getting it was the direct cause of your death. The gaslighting is too strong apparently.
Source:
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/567402-fully-vaccinated-man-dies-of-covid-19-daughter
Source:
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/567402-fully-vaccinated-man-dies-of-covid-19-daughter
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