STEVEN D KELLEY ALCHEMY EVENT #7 - Los Angeles, March 22-24, 2013

Steven D Kelley Alchemy Event #7, In Los Angeles, California, 2013. This is featuring the main topic about what is under the Getty Museum. If you are not familiarly with Steven D Kelley, he is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, Reiki Master, spiritual healer, psychic and an astral travel warrior. He gives seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist. He created the #OccupyTheGetty movement, to promote an uprising against pedophilia, so others may become more aware of the enslavement, torture, sexual abuse and death of captured children by elites and Satanists. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, manager and host of Truth Cat Radio, on TruthCatRadio.com, and can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 EST, 6:00 PST, on The Steven D Kelley. He has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a base of nearly a million listeners to his channel. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then Steven created Truth Cat Radio in July 2016. His current weekly LIVE shows can be watched a few days later on YouTube at the Steven D Kelley channel. Steven is also the leader or Jedi master for an astral travel warrior group, called the Jedi's. He was also the creator and administrator to one of the first and largest Q-anon Facebook groups until recently when taken down by Facebook. If you would like to become an astral travel Jedi warrior to help support the cause in your sleep, are sincere to help rescue enslaved children, while battling evil entities and ET's, do not care about aches and pains, are over the age of 18 and Christian, please let me know and I will put you in contact with Steven. My name is Cynthia, a friend of Steven's and I hope to have enough views to upload 100's of his videos and all the current Steven D Kelley shows. Please help me do this by viewing, sharing his content, and subscribing. Thank you.