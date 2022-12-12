Create New Account
HEED THIS CALL TO "VACCINE" REPENTANCE
NEW PATRIOT
Heed this call to "vaccine" repentance. 

Green pagan smashes the two stone tablets, rejects God's commandments, and presents his own green new commandments:  https://youtu.be/iMI5Lnx8lcQ

DIED SUDDENLY DOCUMENTARY:  Stew Peters World Premiere: Died Suddenly Film (November 21, 2022) — Not for Children | Prophecy | Before It's News (beforeitsnews.com)

UNMASKED DOCUMENTARY:  https://www.brighteon.com/3159e393-d871-4c66-ae1a-6f4c8dcfdb2a

WAR NEWS:  The Russian Army entered the city of Bakhmut: Street fights in populated areas- Ukrainian soldiers against Zelensky: We will hang you in Kiev! - WarNews247




vaccinesmak of the beastgreen new commandments

