Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Another Football Player Collapses during Game - Andy Delort - Umm-Salal (Qatar)
channel image
The Prisoner
8915 Subscribers
Shop now
520 views
Published 14 hours ago

The French forward Andy Delort, from Qatari club Umm-Salal, collapsed and started convulsing on the field in the 16th minute of the Qatar Stars Cup final against Al Arabi. Ten minutes after scoring his team's first goal, the French striker began spinning around before falling to the ground and having convulsions.

Andy Delort was quickly attended to by the medical staff present at the stadium. The game continued, and according to the French press, the footballer was seen on the bench for the second half.

Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLdVlwhE9hg&ab_channel=%D9%82%D8%A7%D9%88%D9%85-Qawem

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

Keywords
seizurespinnerandy delort

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket