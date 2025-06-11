Los Angeles Police Begin Mass Arrests of Anti-Deportation Protesters - June 10

Los Angeles Police Begin Mass Arrests of Anti-Deportation Protesters

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched sweeping arrests of protesters defying a strict curfew imposed from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

On June 10, authorities detained 197 individuals.

U.S. Left Mobilizes Anti-Trump Protests

Over 100 Democrat-aligned organizations are coordinating mass protests across the U.S. this Saturday—Donald Trump's birthday—Axios reports. Branded “No Kings,” the campaign claims to oppose “authoritarianism” and aims to gather millions nationwide in a direct challenge to the President.

That same day, Trump will preside over a massive military parade in Washington D.C., held in honor of both his birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. Trump has warned that any disruptions will be met with “very strong force.”

The anti-Trump protests aren’t confined to the U.S. International demonstrations are also scheduled in Colombia, Malawi, Italy, Portugal, Germany, and the U.K.

The US Attorney General said that looting in Los Angeles will be harshly suppressed.

"If you rob a business in California, we will charge you with robbery under the Hobbs Act. The days of looting being unprosecuted are over," she told Fox News.

The Hobbs Act provides for up to 20 years in prison for obstructing interstate commerce. Courts will not treat looters' actions as ordinary robberies.