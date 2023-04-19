https://gettr.com/post/p2ers5cf07f

作为拥有6亿中国拥护者的新中国联邦的一员，Ava分享，中国人能够醒来看清真相都是因为郭文贵先生六年来的超过1万个小时的超过5000次的视频直播的毅力。

As a member of the New Federal State of China with 600 million Chinese supporters, Ava shared that the Chinese people were able to wake up and see the truth because of Miles Guo’s perseverance in telling people the truth by doing 5000+ more live stream broadcasts for more than 10,000 hours in the past six years.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish



