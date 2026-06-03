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#654: The Great American Land Grab (Clip)
#654: The Great American Land Grab (Clip)
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
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Premieres 06/11/26, 02:54 PM

Stealing land is an American tradition, but these days it isn’t just the buffalo being driven off a cliff; it’s everyone. Data centers have sprouted into existence across the country, against the will of the people, to drain energy and water resources from the local communities.


Meanwhile, Bill Gates is systematically acquiring farmland at a record pace, while his investments in synthetic meats go belly up. ICE was also building two dozen detention facilities across the country into its own version of FEMA Camps. It appears that Big Tech and the State are actively at war against the American people and are trying to destroy their land.


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Keywords
landreal estatehouseshomescharlie robinsoncommercial real estateprivate equity
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