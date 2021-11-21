© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Call Us A Cult
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • November 21, 2021
This Christian rap comes from the heart of a group of people who are just trying to follow the teachings of Jesus in the best way they know how. For their faith in God, the Jesus Christians have been slandered and labeled as a dangerous cult. But they never allowed that to stop them from living by faith. After all, Jesus said that his followers would be hated by all the world, and that we should rejoice when we are persecuted for his sake. So, here's a little bit of light-hearted rejoicing for you!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.