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In 2020, Justin Trudeau Marched with BLM. The Statue of 1st PM, Sir John A Macdonald was Destroyed, chanting abolish police.
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10 views • February 03, 2022
Make this video viral: In 2020, Justin Trudeau marched with BLM. They toppled the statue of Sir John A Macdonald while chanting abolish the police. Some guy even humped his head. Where was the outrage then?
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