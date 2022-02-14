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Day 2 of The Grand Jury of Public Opinion in Natural Law
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50 views • February 14, 2022
Day 2 - Historical Background - Grand Jury of Public Opinion.
The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee continues the Grand Jury case of Coronavirus, the Pandemic, and the Vaccines as well as the intentional reduction in the World population. This particular session provides evidence of a New World Order structure and the management of Livestock (not cattle but human), begins in the middle of 1800s and details how the City of London and the elite are behind this NWO, globalist government development. Thoroughly shocking if you are unaware of what has been rolling out for decades and centuries.
This will be held over several weeks.
Credit The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee
https://grand-jury.net
The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee continues the Grand Jury case of Coronavirus, the Pandemic, and the Vaccines as well as the intentional reduction in the World population. This particular session provides evidence of a New World Order structure and the management of Livestock (not cattle but human), begins in the middle of 1800s and details how the City of London and the elite are behind this NWO, globalist government development. Thoroughly shocking if you are unaware of what has been rolling out for decades and centuries.
This will be held over several weeks.
Credit The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee
https://grand-jury.net
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