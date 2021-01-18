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Dr.Peter Gariaev (1942 - 2020): La Genomica Ondulatoria - The Wave Genome - Sub ITA
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385 views • January 18, 2021
Fonte video e testo a seguire, canale youtube: AFFS EUROPE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvHwIShTkxuL3IluqBseQhQ
Nel mezzo di una crisi pandemica globale, il mondo ha perso uno dei suoi più grandi biologi molecolari: il dottor Peter Gariaev è morto il 17 novembre 2020. Le sue scoperte sono rivoluzionarie e alla fine sposteranno letteralmente il paradigma genetico dalla chimica alla luce!
Aiutaci a diffondere questa nuova comprensione della vita imparando di più al riguardo.
Ulrike Granögger
In the midst of a global pandemic crisis, the world has lost one of its greatest molecular biologists: Dr. Peter Gariaev died on November 17, 2020. His discoveries are ground-breaking and will eventually shift the genetic paradigm literally from chemistry to light!
Please help spread this new understanding of life by learning more about it.
Ulrike Granögger
"The Wave Genome" Solari Report
https://home.solari.com/future-science-the-wave-genome-with-ulrike-granogger/
https://youtu.be/VgdyXh4m9Mc
Dr Gariaev's Institute of Linguistic Wave Genetics https://wavegenetics.org/en/
Dr. Gariaev's articles on ResearchGate https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Peter_Gariaev
Dr. Gariaev nominated for the Nobel Prize of Medicine 2021
https://wavegenetics.org/it/garyaev/aspectyi/
The Keys of Enoch (Academy For Future Science)
https://keysofenoch.eu
All rights reserved. Please share with reference to author: Ulrike Granögger
Licence: Licenza Attribuzione di Creative Commons (riutilizzo consentito)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvHwIShTkxuL3IluqBseQhQ
Nel mezzo di una crisi pandemica globale, il mondo ha perso uno dei suoi più grandi biologi molecolari: il dottor Peter Gariaev è morto il 17 novembre 2020. Le sue scoperte sono rivoluzionarie e alla fine sposteranno letteralmente il paradigma genetico dalla chimica alla luce!
Aiutaci a diffondere questa nuova comprensione della vita imparando di più al riguardo.
Ulrike Granögger
In the midst of a global pandemic crisis, the world has lost one of its greatest molecular biologists: Dr. Peter Gariaev died on November 17, 2020. His discoveries are ground-breaking and will eventually shift the genetic paradigm literally from chemistry to light!
Please help spread this new understanding of life by learning more about it.
Ulrike Granögger
"The Wave Genome" Solari Report
https://home.solari.com/future-science-the-wave-genome-with-ulrike-granogger/
https://youtu.be/VgdyXh4m9Mc
Dr Gariaev's Institute of Linguistic Wave Genetics https://wavegenetics.org/en/
Dr. Gariaev's articles on ResearchGate https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Peter_Gariaev
Dr. Gariaev nominated for the Nobel Prize of Medicine 2021
https://wavegenetics.org/it/garyaev/aspectyi/
The Keys of Enoch (Academy For Future Science)
https://keysofenoch.eu
All rights reserved. Please share with reference to author: Ulrike Granögger
Licence: Licenza Attribuzione di Creative Commons (riutilizzo consentito)
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