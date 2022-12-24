Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stew Peters: COVID-19 is a AI Biosynthetic Parasitic Technology, IT'S NOT A VIRUS
410 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Stew Peters on OAN: COVID-19 is a AI Biosynthetic Parasitic Technology, IT'S NOT A VIRUS

Stew Peters appeared on "In Focus with Addison Smith" on Friday to call on the most famous doctors challenging the scamdemic, to tell the public what COVID-19 really is: an AI biosynthetic parasitic technology, that you cant vaccine against! Don't miss this killer segment.

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket