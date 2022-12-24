Stew Peters: COVID-19 is a AI Biosynthetic Parasitic Technology, IT'S NOT A VIRUS

Stew Peters on OAN: COVID-19 is a AI Biosynthetic Parasitic Technology, IT'S NOT A VIRUS
Stew Peters appeared on "In Focus with Addison Smith" on Friday to call on the most famous doctors challenging the scamdemic, to tell the public what COVID-19 really is: an AI biosynthetic parasitic technology, that you cant vaccine against! Don't miss this killer segment.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.