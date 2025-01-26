CHRIS HANSEN REVEALS THE SHOCKING TRUTH BEHIND CATCHING ILLEGAL MIGRANTS 🔞 {TCaP IMPOUNDMENT POST]

VfB learned a new word today 🤓 IMPOUNDMENT:





IMPOUND', verb transitive [in and pound. See Pound.]





1. To put, shut or confine in a pound or close pen; as, to impound unruly or stray horses, cattle, etc.





2. To confine; to restrain within limits.





https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Impound





The incoming Trump Administration is reportedly exploring whether it can impound — that is, not spend — funds that Congress has provided in legislation.[1] Supporters of this position argue that the Impoundment Control Act of 1974 (ICA) restricts the President’s ability to impound funds, and they recommend that it be repealed.





The Constitution gave Congress the power of the purse, and that power precludes the President from unilaterally deciding not to spend money that Congress has provided.





This notion that the ICA is what restricts presidential authority to impound funds enacted by law is contrary to legal precedent — and to the Constitution. The Constitution gave Congress the power of the purse, and that power precludes the President from unilaterally deciding not to spend money that Congress has provided. Courts — including the Supreme Court — protected this congressional power and repeatedly rejected presidential attempts to spend less than Congress had provided, overturning President Nixon’s impoundments, all of which predated the ICA.





https://www.cbpp.org/research/federal-budget/faqs-on-impoundment-presidential-actions-are-constrained-by-long-standing





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Impoundment_of_appropriated_funds





https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/18/politics/donald-trump-impoundment-congress-what-matters/index.html





https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2025/01/23/can-trump-overrule-congress-spending-decisions-what-to-know-as-he-pauses-infrastructure-and-climate-change-funding/





