Evil Rabbi Eliyahu Mali, head of the Settlers' yeshiva School in occupied Jaffa, incited his Students serving in the Israeli occupation Forces to KILL Everyone in GAZA, including BABIES
Published 17 hours ago

"Today he is a baby, tomorrow he is a fighter." - Rabbi Eliyahu Mali, head of the settlers' yeshiva school in occupied Jaffa, incited his students serving in the Israeli occupation forces to kill everyone in Gaza, including babies.

◾️He referenced alleged Jewish principles of war, stating, "The law - no soul shall live. If you don't kill them, they will kill you." When asked if babies were included, he responded, "Same, shoot them."

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

