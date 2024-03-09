Evil Rabbi Eliyahu Mali, head of the Settlers' yeshiva School in occupied Jaffa, incited his Students serving in the Israeli occupation Forces to KILL Everyone in GAZA, including BABIES

"Today he is a baby, tomorrow he is a fighter." - Rabbi Eliyahu Mali, head of the settlers' yeshiva school in occupied Jaffa, incited his students serving in the Israeli occupation forces to kill everyone in Gaza, including babies.
◾️He referenced alleged Jewish principles of war, stating, "The law - no soul shall live. If you don't kill them, they will kill you." When asked if babies were included, he responded, "Same, shoot them."
