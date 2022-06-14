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Alex Jones.
Alex Jones covers how the Globalists in our country and world-wide are
causing energy inflation and food shortages and what you can do to
protect yourself. Go to to https://www.preparetoday.com
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1811of-global-shortages-are-here-get-prepared-today.html