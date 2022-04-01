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Have You Seen Humans Doing This?
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147 views • April 01, 2022
Sitting in a cafe, I was astonished at what I witnessed by those around me. The amount of hand sanitizer, mask wearing and extreme measures to avoid exposure to the virus, fascinated me. All of these tactics are more harmful to the body for building resistance to the virus.
What you will discover:
* Despite what people think, hand sanitizer is more hazardous to our health than keeping our bodies strong against viruses.
* Many health experts are now saying that exposure to the virus is the only way for our world to move past this virus.
* Why it's imperative to send love to people that are avoiding the virus with extreme measures.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST HERE:
Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/andrea-beaman-speaks-out/id1594642313
Stitcher - https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/andrea-beaman-speaks-out
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/1sijcjX4TQpsPSJJYa2H46
Google Podcasts - https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmRyZWFiZWFtYW4ubGlic3luLmNvbS9yc3M
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/AndreaBeaman1
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andreabeaman
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1157061
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YowXKNU37id8/
WHERE TO FIND ANDREA ON SOCIAL
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Andrea.Beaman1
Twitter https://twitter.com/andreabeaman
Gettr https://gettr.com/user/andreabeaman
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/andreabeaman
ANDREA'S WEBSITE
https://andreabeaman.com/
#integrativenutrition #foodismedicine #naturalhealing #integrativenutritionhealthcoach #holistichealthcoach #holistichealthremedies #healthandwellness #healthcoach #alternativemedicine #immuneboost
What you will discover:
* Despite what people think, hand sanitizer is more hazardous to our health than keeping our bodies strong against viruses.
* Many health experts are now saying that exposure to the virus is the only way for our world to move past this virus.
* Why it's imperative to send love to people that are avoiding the virus with extreme measures.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST HERE:
Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/andrea-beaman-speaks-out/id1594642313
Stitcher - https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/andrea-beaman-speaks-out
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/1sijcjX4TQpsPSJJYa2H46
Google Podcasts - https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmRyZWFiZWFtYW4ubGlic3luLmNvbS9yc3M
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/AndreaBeaman1
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andreabeaman
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1157061
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YowXKNU37id8/
WHERE TO FIND ANDREA ON SOCIAL
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Andrea.Beaman1
Twitter https://twitter.com/andreabeaman
Gettr https://gettr.com/user/andreabeaman
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/andreabeaman
ANDREA'S WEBSITE
https://andreabeaman.com/
#integrativenutrition #foodismedicine #naturalhealing #integrativenutritionhealthcoach #holistichealthcoach #holistichealthremedies #healthandwellness #healthcoach #alternativemedicine #immuneboost
Keywords
inspirationmotivationhealthylifestylefoodismedicineiinhealthcoachhealthcoachingiinhealthandwellnessintegrativenutritionhealthcoachintegrativehealthcoachholistichealthcoachhealthcoachrecipesherbalremediesancienthealingnourishyourselfwellnessjourneyhealthcoachlifeintegrativenutritionhealthyhabitscleaneatingiinalumni
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