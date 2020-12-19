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Why would ANYONE Move Out of California- Exodus from CA
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72 views • December 19, 2020
Traffic, homeless, bad government, California, illegal immigrants, traffic, moving, parking tickets, beach access- all the reasons people leave California. For a full write-up http://me.richtrek.com/2018/04/why-people-are-fleeing-los-angeles-and.html visit this link
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