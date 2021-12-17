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X22 Report A 12. 16. 21.
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390 views • December 17, 2021
Ep. 2654a - [CB] Begins Controlled Economic Narrative, Patriot Economic Countermeasures In Place
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The Build Back better plan is doomed for 2021, Manchin will not agree to it. The [CB] is now pushing the idea that cargo ships with sails will work instead of fossil fuel. Fed hides the inflation projection. The [CB] is now pushing the narrative for the collapse, they have begun pushing against alternate currency.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code (x20) for 20% OFF
The Build Back better plan is doomed for 2021, Manchin will not agree to it. The [CB] is now pushing the idea that cargo ships with sails will work instead of fossil fuel. Fed hides the inflation projection. The [CB] is now pushing the narrative for the collapse, they have begun pushing against alternate currency.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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