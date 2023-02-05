The COVID Pandemic Tool

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The cabal conspirators have spent centuries gaining their essential modalities of control.
Now for more than a century they have been developing and sequestering financial, biological, chemical, psychological, cultural, social, communication, technological and geo-engineering tools and methods.
They have planned and strategically rolled these out in phases, to fulfill a coordinated profit, power, depopulation and control-the-survivors agenda.
The pandemic tool and methodology provide a good example of the often-used Hegelian “problem-reaction-solution” format for shepherding the public to a preplanned outcome.
~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/
~ program archives & notes – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm
~ natural health – https://reallywell.com