The COVID Pandemic Tool
30 views
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Published 17 days ago |

The cabal conspirators have spent centuries gaining their essential modalities of control.

Now for more than a century they have been developing and sequestering financial, biological, chemical, psychological, cultural, social, communication, technological and geo-engineering tools and methods.

They have planned and strategically rolled these out in phases, to fulfill a coordinated profit, power, depopulation and control-the-survivors agenda.

The pandemic tool and methodology provide a good example of the often-used Hegelian “problem-reaction-solution” format for shepherding the public to a preplanned outcome.

~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/

~ program archives & notes – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm

~ natural health – https://reallywell.com

Keywords
nutritiondetoxificationvaccinetechnologycontrolcabalpharmabiologicalpandemicdepopulationviruschemicalplagueblood clotsnanotechtechnologicalvenomsarscovidgermspike proteingraphene oxide

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
