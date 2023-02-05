The COVID Pandemic Tool

The cabal conspirators have spent centuries gaining their essential modalities of control.

Now for more than a century they have been developing and sequestering financial, biological, chemical, psychological, cultural, social, communication, technological and geo-engineering tools and methods.

They have planned and strategically rolled these out in phases, to fulfill a coordinated profit, power, depopulation and control-the-survivors agenda.

The pandemic tool and methodology provide a good example of the often-used Hegelian “problem-reaction-solution” format for shepherding the public to a preplanned outcome.

~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/

~ program archives & notes – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm

~ natural health – https://reallywell.com