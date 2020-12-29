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USA 45 POTUS Donald J. Trump's Legal Team First FULL Press Conference on 2020 Election Challenges / EUA 45 PDEUA Donald J. Trump Primera Conferencia de Prensa Completa sobre Elección 2020 Impugnada
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122 views • December 29, 2020
November 19, 2020: Attorneys representing President Trump's campaign, including Rudy Giuliani are holding a news conference at RNC headquarters in Washington, DC.
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