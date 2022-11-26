Ich Will Frei Sein - MONOLOGUE | RATHON (Deutsch)

Frei sein, ist nicht dasselbe wie Freiheit.
Über das Grosse Experiment des Menschseins. Eine Analogie zu einem Spiel, welches todernst ist.
Welche Spielregeln bestehen und welche Bedingungen herrschen zur Zeit, welches das Spiel herausfordender macht.
