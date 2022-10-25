Jesus Wept in Padre Pio's Prophetic Vision

Quo Vadis





Back in 1913, Padre Pio wrote to his confessor, Father Augustine, about the apparition of our Lord Jesus Christ, in the agony caused by the behavior of unworthy priests.





He says: "On Friday morning, while I was still in bed, Jesus appeared to me.





He was all battered, bruised and disfigured. And then there appeared to me a great multitude of priests, of different ecclesiastical ranks.





Some of them were still celebrating mass, others had just finished celebrating, and some had already taken off their clothes.





This image of Jesus caused me great distress and sadness, so I asked him why he was suffering so much.





He turned to those priests and immediately then, horrified by the sight of them, looked back at me and I noticed tears rolling down His face.





The Lord then walked away from these priests with an expression of absolute disgust, shouting "Butchers! "





Then he addressed me saying: "My son, don't believe that my agony was only three hours.





No, I will be in agony until the very end of the world, because of these souls who benefited the most from me.





And in the time of my agony, my son, we must not sleep.





My soul seeks a drop of human piety, but they have abandoned me under the burden of their indifference.





The ingratitude and sleepiness of my priests only aggravates my agony.





They cooperate so badly with my love, and what affects me the most is their indifference, their contempt and infidelity.





Many times I was ready to strike at them, but I was stopped by the angels and those souls who truly love me. "





Then he directed him to the priest, to tell him what he saw and felt this morning and to tell him to show this letter to the provincial.





Padre Pio says that the rest of Jesus' speech must not be revealed to any creature on this earth.





"This apparition caused me such great pain in my body, but even more in my soul, and left me in inner prostration all day.





I think I would have died if sweet Jesus had not appeared to me again and told me how many of our poor brethren are responding to the love of Jesus by throwing themselves into the sect of Freemasonry with open arms.





Jesus emphasized: 'Pray for them that the Lord enlightens their minds and touches their hearts, and encourages the provincial so that he can receive heavenly help.





The good of his province must be his constant pursuit, and all his efforts should be directed towards it, for the provincial will not be exempt from difficulties.





But do not lose heart, I will accompany him in battle'.





Jesus then said: 'The war against the priestly mantle will intensify, but persevere, with God's help. '





