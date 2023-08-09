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(LINK BELOW) Podcast Interview with John Kirwin on "The Fact Hunter" Podcast
Wakeuporelse
Wakeuporelse
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5 views • August 09, 2023

Podcast Link (The Fact Hunter)https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/episode-182-interview-with-john-kirwin/id1533560948?i=1000623741244

Podcast Link (The Flat Earth Files)

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/episode-79-interview-with-john-kirwin/id1657288994?i=1000623618903

Same interview on two channels



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