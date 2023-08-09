Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
(LINK BELOW) Podcast Interview with John Kirwin on "The Fact Hunter" Podcast
channel image
Wakeuporelse
1 Subscribers
4 views
Published Yesterday

Podcast Link (The Fact Hunter)https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/episode-182-interview-with-john-kirwin/id1533560948?i=1000623741244

Podcast Link (The Flat Earth Files)

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/episode-79-interview-with-john-kirwin/id1657288994?i=1000623618903

Same interview on two channels



Purchase the book

The Conspiracy Theorist Survival Guide

On Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C91X6K55


Wakeuporelse is listener supported.

Please donate - https://www.wakeuporelse.com/donate


Wakeupuporelse.com

www.facebook.com/wakeuporelse1

www.rumble.com/c/wakeuporelse

www.twitter.com/wakeuporelse1

www.tiktok.com/@wakeuporelse

www.snapchat.com/add/wakeuporelse?

www.instagram.com/wakeuporelse1

www.brighteon.com/channels/wakeuporelse


Newsletter https://bit.ly/349vwGS


Wakeuporelse Weekly Schedule (All times are Eastern)

Mondays - 2:00pm, 7:00pm, 8:00pm

Fridays - 7:00pm


All Meetings Are On Freeconferencecall.com (Password - "wakeuporelse")

* Recovery Fellowship - Monday at 2:00pm Eastern

* Volunteer Meeting - Monday at 7:00pm Eastern

* State National Training - Monday at 8:00pm Eastern

* Truther Hangout - Friday at 7:00pm Eastern

Instructions https://bit.ly/3Kii6If


Pastor Outreach Vision

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oaQc...


Contact John 

[email protected]

Keywords
conspiracy theorymandela effectconspiracy theorist

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket